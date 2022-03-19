OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is looking for any involved persons in a series of Hispanic business burglaries – mostly of restaurants – on the southwest side of the city. The department reports at least 12 hits in a similar fashion in the last 10 months.

“They’re breaking in with a crowbar,” said Master Sgt. Gary Knight. “They simply pry the door open or smash the glass. They also try to make off with a safe.”

The latest reported victim is the Los Arados restaurant at 5301 South Western Ave. on March 8.

The owner of the restaurant used surveillance footage to determine a man got away with their safe. He was seen in the video wearing a gray hoodie, blue pants, dark shoes, a ski mask and black gloves.

The suspect used a crowbar to gain access to the building and then used a dolly from the store to transport the safe out of the business and around the corner.

Brent Dejuan Johnson was arrested a couple of blocks away. Police were able to retrieve the stolen safe during the arrest.

OKCPD said in their incident report that “the clothing, crowbar, and method of operation matches exactly to at least 12 other burglaries in the same area of the city since May of 2021. The subject typically burglarizes Hispanic restaurants with limited variation.”

“We want Hispanic business owners to feel secure calling police if they’ve been burglarized or if they’ve been robbed,” Knight told KFOR.

He said his biggest plea is that Hispanic restaurants in the area speak up if they are to solve their investigation.

“It’s either they’re worried about immigration status or they’re from whatever country they come from, the police might not help them or might be hard on them over it,” he explained. “We do not check immigration status. We are there to try to help the victim and try to bring justice to them and also try to catch the person responsible for perpetrating this type of crime.”

Knight said they have only arrested one person for this string of burglaries. It remains an open question how many may be involved.