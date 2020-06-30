Live Now
Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Love County

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian died after being hit by a train in Love County.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to an accident along the railroad tracks near Greenville Rd. in Love County.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a train that was hauling 100 cars was heading southbound on the railroad tracks when it hit a person standing in the middle of the tracks.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene from massive injuries.

At this point, the victim’s name has not been released.

