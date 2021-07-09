Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on I-40 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A pedestrian died from injuries suffered when struck by a vehicle on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City on Friday.

The pedestrian, whose name is being withheld, was pronounced dead on I-40 East after being struck at approximately 2:31 a.m., according to Highway Patrol officials.

The victim suffered head, arm, leg and internal and external torso injuries.

A vehicle left the scene following the accident. Two other vehicles – a 2018 Freightliner and a 2004 Nissan Murano – were also involved.

Details on how the accident occurred were not provided. The accident is under investigation.