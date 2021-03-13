Pedestrian dies after struck by 2 vehicles in Oklahoma City, police searching for driver of first vehicle

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A pedestrian died from injuries he suffered when he was struck by two vehicles in Oklahoma Friday night, and police are now searching for the driver of the first vehicle, which fled the scene.

The male victim, whose name was not released, was fatally injured at Southwest 59th and Kentucky.

He was struck by a vehicle at approximately 10:36 p.m. The driver fled after hitting him.

A second vehicle saw the pedestrian and tried to stop, but could not avoid hitting him. The driver of the second vehicle remained at the scene.

The victim’s body was trapped under the vehicle for an undisclosed length of time.

Officers are checking with nearby businesses to see if they have surveillance equipment that may have recorded the first vehicle at the scene.