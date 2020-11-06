Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle in Blaine County

BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A pedestrian died from injuries suffered when struck by a vehicle in Blaine County early Wednesday morning.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol are not yet releasing the name of the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was struck by a 2001 Ford Mustang at approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 270, a half of a mile west of County Road N2520 and five and a half miles west of Watonga, according to a Highway Patrol news release.

The pedestrian was walking east on the shoulder of U.S. 270. The Mustang came over a hill, heading east, when the pedestrian entered the eastbound lane and was struck by the Mustang, according to the news release.

The driver of the Mustang, a Norman man, was not injured.

