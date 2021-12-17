UPDATE: Police confirm death of pedestrian struck by vehicle

A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in Edmond.

UPDATE (7:45 p.m.): The man who was struck by a vehicle in the 3700 block of Oakridge and 2nd Friday evening has died from his injuries, according to Edmond police.

An Edmond Police Department official told KFOR that a woman was driving west on 2nd Street and hit the man.

The woman told police the man came out of nowhere.

The man was transported to a hospital in critical condition, but succumbed to his injuries.

UPDATE: The Edmond Police Department official who told KFOR that a pedestrian died upon being hit by a vehicle is now telling KFOR that the pedestrian is still alive with a faint pulse.

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in Edmond on Friday evening.

The man was hit by a vehicle in the 3700 block of Oakridge and 2nd, shortly before 6 p.m.

Edmond police did not release further details.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.

