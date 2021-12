OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A pedestrian died Wednesday evening after getting hit by a vehicle in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police Department officers were called to Britton and Waverly.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital in critical condition, but died from injuries, according to an OKCPD public information officer.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian remained at the scene, the official said.

No further details were released.