Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle in Oklahoma City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A pedestrian died Tuesday night after he was struck by a vehicle.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official confirmed to KFOR that a man was struck by a vehicle in the 5000 block of South Sunny Lane shortly before 6:20 p.m.

The man died at the scene from his injuries, the official said.

He crossed the street in a poorly lit area that isn’t a crosswalk and was hit by the vehicle, according to the official.

The driver stayed at the scene after hitting the man.

No charges are expected.

South Sunny Lane was closed from 49th to 54th streets after the accident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter