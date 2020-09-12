Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on NW Expressway in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A pedestrian died after he was struck by a motorist on Northwest Expressway in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police Department officers were called to the area of Northwest Expressway and Candlewood at approximately 10:54 p.m. Friday.

Police told KFOR that an adult male wearing dark-colored clothing left a nearby convenience store and was walking across the road when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a young man.

The pedestrian died while he was being transported to a hospital.

The driver was not speeding or under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

Police have not released the pedestrian’s name.

