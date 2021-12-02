UPDATE: Pedestrian dies from injuries after struck by 2 vehicles in Oklahoma City

UPDATE: Authorities said the pedestrian, a woman, died after being struck by two vehicles in the 6400 block of South Sooner Road..
Original Story
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Oklahoma City Thursday afternoon.
The pedestrian was hit by the vehicle in the 6400 block of South Sooner Road at around 4:30 p.m.
A law enforcement official confirmed to KFOR that the victim, an adult, died.
The official said the motorist who struck the pedestrian remained at the scene.
No further details were released.
This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.