Pedestrian hit by car in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was injured after being hit by a car in northwest Oklahoma City.
Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a pedestrian near N.W. 23rd and MacArthur Blvd.
Investigators say the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
