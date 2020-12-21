Pedestrian hit by car in northwest Oklahoma City

Local

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was injured after being hit by a car in northwest Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a pedestrian near N.W. 23rd and MacArthur Blvd.

Investigators say the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

