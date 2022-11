OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was treated by paramedics after being hit by a car in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 6 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian near S.W. 29th and May.

Investigators say the victim actually called 911 himself.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that the driver did not stay on the scene.

Officials did not release any details about the extent of the victim’s injuries.