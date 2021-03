OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Saturday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., emergency crews were called to an auto-pedestrian crash near S.W. 53rd and Walker Ave.

Investigators say the driver initially fled the scene, but was followed by a witness who got them to return to the crash site.

At this point, the victim’s condition and extent of their injuries is unknown.