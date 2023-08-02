OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A pedestrian was hit and killed in Oklahoma City Wednesday morning after a person sped away from police.

According to Oklahoma City Police, the incident began around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday when an officer tried to pull a car over and they sped off.

A pursuit began, but the officer called it off when the chase reached unsafe speeds. The officer continued to follow suspect from a distance and eventually drove up to what appeared to be a crash near SE 29th and Shields.

Police say a pedestrian appeared to have been hit and killed while the suspect ran off on foot.

Currently, there is no description of the suspect and no arrests have been made.