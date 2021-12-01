Pedestrian in critical condition after hit by vehicle in Oklahoma City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File: Getty)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening.

The accident occurred at approximately 5:40 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Walker.

The pedestrian is in critical condition at a local hospital.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained at the scene following the accident.

Details on what happened have not yet been released.

Walker was shut down from 47th to 49th for about a half-hour following the accident.

No further details were released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter