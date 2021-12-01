Pedestrian in critical condition after hit by vehicle in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening.

The accident occurred at approximately 5:40 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Walker.

The pedestrian is in critical condition at a local hospital.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained at the scene following the accident.

Details on what happened have not yet been released.

Walker was shut down from 47th to 49th for about a half-hour following the accident.

No further details were released.