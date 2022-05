OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Oklahoma City early Thursday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to an accident along S.W. 44th and Western.

Police learned that a vehicle heading southbound on Western hit a pedestrian in the roadway.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.