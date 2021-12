MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a 26-year-old man was killed while walking along an Oklahoma interstate.

Around 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 4, emergency crews were called to a crash along southbound I-35 in Moore.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a Volkswagen Jetta was heading southbound on I-35 when 26-year-old Quinten House stepped into the southbound lanes.

House was hit by the vehicle and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.