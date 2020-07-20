Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A driver took off after hitting and killing a pedestrian over the weekend in Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened on July 18, around 12:30 a.m., on the I-240 westbound on-ramp from I-40 westbound.

According to a trooper’s report, a vehicle traveling westbound on the interstate struck 30-year-old Beau Baker, of Ada, who was in the outside lane of travel.

The driver left the scene and has the vehicle has not been identified.

Baker was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

