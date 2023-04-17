STROUD, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was killed along the Turner Turnpike.

Around 5:40 a.m. on April 16, emergency crews were called to a person being hit by a car at the 180 mile market on the Turner Turnpike, near Stroud.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they realized the suspect’s vehicle had already left the scene.

The victim died from their injuries.

Investigators believe the victim was hit by a 2015 to 2019 Subaru Legacy with significant damage to the undercarriage.

If you have any information on the case, call the OHP at (405) 425-2323.