Pedestrian killed in incident with train in Tulsa County

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An investigation is underway after an incident with a train left one person dead over the weekend in northeast Oklahoma.

It happened on Saturday, around 10:50 p.m., at 193rd W Ave and Old Hwy 51, one mile north of Lotsee in Tulsa County.

What led up to the incident is under investigation, but officials say it involved 35-year-old Ah Li Pa, of Jenks, and a BNSF train pulling 14 cars.

The cause of the incident was due to pedestrian action, a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol states.

The operator of the train was not injured.

OHP is investigating Ah Li Pa’s condition at the time of the incident.

