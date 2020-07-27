Pedestrian killed in incident with train in Tulsa County

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An investigation is underway after an incident with a train left one person dead over the weekend in northeast Oklahoma.

It happened on Saturday, around 10:50 p.m., at 193rd W Ave and Old Hwy 51, one mile north of Lotsee in Tulsa County.

What led up to the incident is under investigation, but officials say it involved 35-year-old Ah Li Pa, of Jenks, and a BNSF train pulling 14 cars.

The cause of the incident was due to pedestrian action, a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol states.

The operator of the train was not injured.

OHP is investigating Ah Li Pa’s condition at the time of the incident.

Latest stories:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter