Pedestrian killed in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A pedestrian was killed on a section of interstate in Oklahoma City.

Corey Allen Smith, 36, of Norman was pronounced dead by a medical examiner on Thursday, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Smith was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 40 West, just east of Douglas in Oklahoma City, according to the news release.

Smith’s death is under investigation, according to a news release.

