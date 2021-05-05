Pedestrian killed in Tillman County crash

TILLMAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian in Tillman County.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to an accident along U.S. 183, just south of Manitu.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a 2015 Ford F-150 was heading northbound on U.S. 183 when it hit a pedestrian walking in the roadway.

Officials say the pedestrian, identified as 36-year-old James Barrett, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, the crash is under investigation.