Pedestrian killed on interstate in Creek County

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A pedestrian died when he was fatally injured Friday on a stretch of interstate in Creek County.

Russell Davis, 63, was pronounced dead on Interstate 44 West at the West 56th Place South exit ramp in Sapulpa, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Highway Patrol has not released details on what exactly happened to cause Davis’ death, but said in the news release that a 2004 Ford F-150 driven by a Tulsa man was also involved in the incident.

Davis died from massive injuries, according to the news release.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:26 a.m. The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the incident.