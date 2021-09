An ambulance speeds through traffic in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was rushed to a hospital in Oklahoma City, Friday night, after she was struck by a vehicle.

The woman was walking on South MacArthur near Interstate 40 when she was hit by a car, according to Oklahoma City police.

She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Police said she suffered severe injuries.

Further details were not provided.