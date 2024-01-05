NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – One person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after being hit by a Cleveland County deputy.

According to the Cleveland Co. Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 8:55 a.m. near the corner of James Garner Avenue and W. Main Street in Norman.

Officials say the pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

The deputy involved has been put on administrative leave as the investigation continues.