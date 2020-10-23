Pedestrian in critical condition; struck by vehicle after stepping into traffic, Oklahoma City police say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A pedestrian is in critical condition in Oklahoma City after he stepped into traffic and was hit by a vehicle Thursday night.

Oklahoma City police told KFOR that the man was struck in the area of Northwest 115th and Western at around 9:30 p.m.

The man stepped off a curb and into traffic; a motorist wasn’t able to avoid hitting him.

The motorist’s cell phone was not working, so he couldn’t call for help. However, he noticed a patrol officer’s vehicle down the street and ran to the officer for help.

The officer provided aid to the pedestrian until paramedics arrived.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Police did not release further details.

