OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was injured Thursday night when he was hit by a pickup in Oklahoma City.

The man was struck in the area of Southeast 44th and Sunnylane.

The man was heard screaming about an injury to his leg.

Oklahoma City police told KFOR that the man suffered at least a broken leg, but also said that while the accident caused the man serious injury, he should pull through.

Emergency crews rushed the man to the hospital.

No further details have been released.