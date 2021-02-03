Pedestrian tunnel to close for construction at Will Rogers World Airport

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are planning to travel soon, officials at Will Rogers World Airport say you might notice a change.

Beginning Feb. 4, the installation of new moving walkway equipment will force the closure of the pedestrian tunnel at Will Rogers World Airport.

The pedestrian tunnel is frequented by people heading to and from airport parking facilities.

Specifically, the tunnel connects the airport terminal to Shuttle Parking Lot #2 and the 2-story/ 5-story parking garages.

Officials say during the closure, crews will be replacing the two longest moving walkways in the 950-foot long tunnel.

The closure is expected to last until June 2021.

During the tunnel closure, customers parking in Lot #2 should utilize Giddy Up Shuttles to and from the airport terminal.

All garage customers, including Hourly, Premium, Blue and Red Garage parkers, will need to use Level 1 (Ground Level). Temporary signage will be in place to help customers find their way to and from the parking facilities.