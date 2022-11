OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR)- One person is dead after an overnight collision in northwest Oklahoma City, said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

21 year old male Colt Williams, a pedestrian, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, Justo Zapil, age 36 was treated on scene for head injuries, according to OHP.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation. KFOR will continue to provide updates as we find out more information.