OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – People with outstanding warrants for unpaid Oklahoma City tickets can save money and get a fresh start through the penalty reduction program.

Through June 30, 2023, people with unpaid tickets for a class “a” offense issued on or before June 30, 2020 can save money by calling the Oklahoma City Municipal Court.

The program reduces the default fine in the case.

Organizers say an overdue speeding ticket in warrant status could cost up to $613 but it can be resolved under the program for just $155.

“More than 9,192 cases have been resolved through this program since we launched in it 2019,” said Municipal Court Administrator LaShawn Thompson. “This is an excellent opportunity to clear any outstanding warrants you have with Oklahoma City Municipal Court.”

Officials say you won’t be arrested or go to jail.

Call the Oklahoma City Municipal Court at 405-297-3898 or visit the Municipal Court Customer Service Window, 701 Couch Drive, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, except City-observed holidays, to pay the ticket or request a hearing if you have financial difficulties.

You can also visit okc.gov/court for an online payment link and other details.