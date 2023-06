OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A busy shopping mall in Oklahoma City is adding a couple of new retailers to its lineup.

Penn Square Mall announced that it is adding Urban Outfitters and GNC to its list of retailers.

Organizers say the Urban Outfitters shop at Penn Square Mall will be the first location in the Oklahoma City market.

Urban Outfitters will be located near Center Court.

It will open in the fall.

GNC will be located on the upper level, near AMC Theatres.

It will open this summer.