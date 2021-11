OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle at Penn Square Mall on Friday is in extremely critical condition.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official gave KFOR a condition update on the woman Saturday, saying she was extremely critical.

Penn Square Mall

The woman was struck by a vehicle outside Dillard’s at around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Emergency responders transported her from the scene to a local hospital.

No further details were provided.