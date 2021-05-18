Penn Square Mall hosting job fair for retailers, restaurants

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a job, organizers say all you have to do is head to Penn Square Mall.

Retailers at Penn Square Mall are hosting a job fair on Thursday, May 20.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., retailers and restaurants will host a job fair in the mall’s Center Court.

Retailers and restaurants participating in the job fair are as follows:

  • ALDO Shoes
  • Altar’d State
  • Bluegreen Vacations
  • Box Lunch
  • Buckle
  • Build-a-Bear Workshop
  • Charley’s Philly Steaks
  • Chico’s
  • Claire’s
  • EarthBound Trading Co.
  • Express
  • Forever21
  • Francesca’s
  • Icing
  • James Avery
  • JCPenney
  • JCrew
  • Kay Jewelers
  • Nestle Tollhouse
  • Piercing Pagoda
  • Red Door Escape Room
  • Starbucks
  • Sunglass Hut
  • The Fix
  • Tradehome Shoes
  • Victoria’s Secret
  • WAVE
  • White House Black Market
  • Windsor.

Organizers say retailers will be set up in the lower level Center Court area, while others will speak with job seekers at their actual store.

