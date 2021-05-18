Penn Square Mall hosting job fair for retailers, restaurants

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a job, organizers say all you have to do is head to Penn Square Mall.

Retailers at Penn Square Mall are hosting a job fair on Thursday, May 20.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., retailers and restaurants will host a job fair in the mall’s Center Court.

Retailers and restaurants participating in the job fair are as follows:

ALDO Shoes

Altar’d State

Bluegreen Vacations

Box Lunch

Buckle

Build-a-Bear Workshop

Charley’s Philly Steaks

Chico’s

Claire’s

EarthBound Trading Co.

Express

Forever21

Francesca’s

Icing

James Avery

JCPenney

JCrew

Kay Jewelers

Nestle Tollhouse

Piercing Pagoda

Red Door Escape Room

Starbucks

Sunglass Hut

The Fix

Tradehome Shoes

Victoria’s Secret

WAVE

White House Black Market

Windsor.

Organizers say retailers will be set up in the lower level Center Court area, while others will speak with job seekers at their actual store.