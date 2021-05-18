Penn Square Mall hosting job fair for retailers, restaurants

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a job, organizers say all you have to do is head to Penn Square Mall.
Retailers at Penn Square Mall are hosting a job fair on Thursday, May 20.
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., retailers and restaurants will host a job fair in the mall’s Center Court.
Retailers and restaurants participating in the job fair are as follows:
- ALDO Shoes
- Altar’d State
- Bluegreen Vacations
- Box Lunch
- Buckle
- Build-a-Bear Workshop
- Charley’s Philly Steaks
- Chico’s
- Claire’s
- EarthBound Trading Co.
- Express
- Forever21
- Francesca’s
- Icing
- James Avery
- JCPenney
- JCrew
- Kay Jewelers
- Nestle Tollhouse
- Piercing Pagoda
- Red Door Escape Room
- Starbucks
- Sunglass Hut
- The Fix
- Tradehome Shoes
- Victoria’s Secret
- WAVE
- White House Black Market
- Windsor.
Organizers say retailers will be set up in the lower level Center Court area, while others will speak with job seekers at their actual store.