Penn Square Mall reopens with restrictions in place

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Penn Square Mall is back open, but there are a lot of restrictions in place to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19.

The first change can be seen right when you walk inside. Shoppers are separated when entering and exiting.

There are also signs throughout the mall reminding people to keep their distance and keep traffic flow moving in the same direction. Sanitizing stations are also available.

In the food court, seating capacity is down to about a third.

Precautions are also being taken in restrooms; every other sink and urinal is taped off.

The mall’s children’s play area also remains closed. A limited number of people are allowed in each elevator.

The mall manager, Jeff Runnels, says about 45 stores out of Penn Square’s 150 stores were open as of Friday afternoon.

“It’s just increasing each day and sometimes by the hour. We’re not requiring the stores to open,” he said. “I think it’s just going to continue to grow.”

While media was not allowed to talk to any shoppers, we heard from several who were upset that only a few stores were open.

Runnels says he’s confident the new guidelines will be effective.

“As long as they just follow the social distancing and hygiene recommendations, I think we’ll be fine,” he said. “For us, this is going to go on, what we’re doing, for the foreseeable future.”

For more information on which stores are open, click here.

