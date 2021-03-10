Penn Square Mall to provide safe & socially distanced Easter Bunny visits

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Eastern Bunny is hop-hop-hopping back to Penn Square Mall just in time for Easter and will visit with families while practicing COVID-19 precautions.
Easter Bunny visits will be safe and socially distanced, according to a Penn Square Mall news release.
Families can visit with the Bunny from Thursday, March 18, to Saturday, April 3.
Bunny Photo Experience hours are from noon to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Mall personnel ask community members to be aware of the following:
- Reservations are strongly encouraged. Make Bunny reservations today at https://bunnyphoto.splashthat.com/.
- For everyone’s safety, visiting the Bunny will be a socially distanced experience.
- The Bunny will be wearing a concealed mask.
