Penn Square Mall to provide safe & socially distanced Easter Bunny visits

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A person dressed as the Easter Bunny embraces a child. (Photo credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Eastern Bunny is hop-hop-hopping back to Penn Square Mall just in time for Easter and will visit with families while practicing COVID-19 precautions.

Easter Bunny visits will be safe and socially distanced, according to a Penn Square Mall news release.

Families can visit with the Bunny from Thursday, March 18, to Saturday, April 3.

Bunny Photo Experience hours are from noon to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Mall personnel ask community members to be aware of the following:

  • Reservations are strongly encouraged. Make Bunny reservations today at https://bunnyphoto.splashthat.com/.
  • For everyone’s safety, visiting the Bunny will be a socially distanced experience.
  • The Bunny will be wearing a concealed mask.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter