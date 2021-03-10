Penn Square Mall to provide safe & socially distanced Easter Bunny visits

A person dressed as the Easter Bunny embraces a child. (Photo credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Eastern Bunny is hop-hop-hopping back to Penn Square Mall just in time for Easter and will visit with families while practicing COVID-19 precautions.

Easter Bunny visits will be safe and socially distanced, according to a Penn Square Mall news release.

Families can visit with the Bunny from Thursday, March 18, to Saturday, April 3.

Bunny Photo Experience hours are from noon to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Mall personnel ask community members to be aware of the following:

Reservations are strongly encouraged. Make Bunny reservations today at https://bunnyphoto.splashthat.com/.

For everyone’s safety, visiting the Bunny will be a socially distanced experience.

The Bunny will be wearing a concealed mask.

