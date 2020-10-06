Pennsylvania man sentenced for child sexual enticement in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced for child sexual enticement.

According to court documents, 26-year-old Arejae Gangob Medina met a 13-year-old girl from the Oklahoma City area online.

The pair exchanged pornographic images of themselves, and Medina ultimately traveled cross-country to meet the girl. Once they met, officials say he recorded having sex with the girl.

Officials learned about the case after the girl’s father reported that his daughter had snuck out of the house and met a man.

Police began a nighttime search and found Medina and the girl inside his SUV.

A search of Medina’s cell phone revealed two videos of him and the girl engaging in sexual acts. Also on Medina’s phone were numerous pornographic images of the girl, which he had acquired before his trip to Oklahoma—as well as child pornography depicting other girls.

Medina was indicted on charges of child sexual enticement, child exploitation, and transportation of child pornography.

Medina pleaded guilty to child sexual enticement and was sentenced to 292 months in prison.

