OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City church embraced the Christmas spirit a little early to help those in need.

Ebenezer Baptist Church in northeast Oklahoma City partnered with World Vision U.S. Programs on Saturday for its 3rd annual Mega Christmas Giveaway.

The group provided items desperately needed in the community.

World Vision is a faith based, worldwide humanitarian aid organization dedicated to addressing poverty and injustice around the world.

“[World Vision] have brought two and a half, 53-foot truckloads of home furniture, furnishings, Christmas gifts and supplies. [It’s] just a beautiful thing,” said Senior Pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Derrick Scobey.

“It has such a deep impact because there’s such a great need that’s going on in our country right now where people are just not able to make ends meet. So being able to distribute these items to many of the most vulnerable children and families in Oklahoma County, it is of the utmost importance. So we’re excited about that,” he added.

The event also featured Operation Warm Coat, providing over 900 coats to kids and youth through high school age.

The collaboration also included St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Friends of Pets and many other volunteers to help meet the needs of neighbors, in addition to a team of students from Westmoore High School who showed up to serve, even after the loss of student Colby McCarron, who was killed in a multi-car crash Thursday.

“For these young people to give back, even in the midst of their own experiences right now that they’re dealing with, it means a lot,” said OKC Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice.

For those in need, more will be handed out in other settings in the coming days.

Pastor Scobey said food help, offered in collaboration with St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, served around 700 families, or about 2,000 people.

“We live in a time that so many people are living without any hope,” he said.

“The best thing to do is just to go and be a servant.”

World Vision Inc. is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. All donations are tax deductible in full or in part.