People’s Church giving away 6,000 pounds of groceries, supplies to Oklahoma families in need

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As thousands of Oklahomans wait to file for unemployment, a local church is working to make sure that families in need are taken care of during the pandemic.

People’s Church in Oklahoma City is partnering with Convoy of Hope to give away over 6,000 pounds of free groceries and supplies to families in need.

Organizers say those in need can head to People’s Church, located at 800 E. Britton Rd. in Oklahoma City, on Thursday, April 9.

The supplies will be handed out from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or as long as supplies last.