PERKINS, Okla. (KFOR) – Perkins-Tryon Intermediate School is switching to virtual learning beginning Tuesday, August 30, through the rest of the week.

Superintendent, Joe McElroy, sent out a letter saying the need to go virtual is because of the school’s unique staffing situation due to COVID-19.

The letter sent of by Superintendent McElroy says COVID-19 has been affecting staff more than it is students. More than 30 staff members across the school district have been absent.

The site closing will not affect other sites. School facilities will remain open to the public and for extracurricular activities.

School buses for other sites will also continue to run.

Perkins-Tryon Public Schools are encouraging anyone experiencing symptoms to stay home and follow CDC guidelines.