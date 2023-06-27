PERKINS, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tuesday morning storms packed a powerful punch and did some damage at Perkins-Tryon Public Schools.

A roof collapsed and debris flew across the parking lot. The softball and baseball fields were also impacted.

There were two classrooms that were damaged. The roof damaged, tiles soaked and the ground wet. The superintendent told KFOR, thankfully the classrooms affected are strictly used for testing, so it’s not used everyday.

“Luckily you can see there were no students in here, or there could have been some injuries with that,” said Doug Ogle, superintendent at Perkins-Tryon Public Schools.

It’s Ogle’s second day on the job as the new superintendent at Perkins-Tryon Public Schools. On Tuesday morning he came to a surprise on campus with damage to one of their facilities.

“A storm came through with some high winds. And behind us you’re seeing one of our portables that was hit, and the roof was taken off and some damage inside one of the classrooms. We had some other damage just over by our softball field and baseball field. One of the ticket booths was blown over. And so most of the other damage in the district just been some trees that were blown over,” said Ogle.

Ogle said the only students on campus during the storm were cheerleaders who were in the gym.

“We’re blessed that it’s summer break. And so, we did not have any kids in the school,” said Ogle.

OG&E told KFOR, “Our lineworkers in Perkins have restored power to nearly all customers and will continue working to restore those remaining 33 customers. At its peak, outages in Perkins totaled 2,037. We appreciate our customers’ patience as our crews work quickly, and safely, to restore power to every customer in our service area,” said Carson Cunningham, Senior Communications Specialist.

Ogle is just thankful everyone is okay.

“We were very lucky that it didn’t hit one of our main structures… We were lucky that it was really just in this one area,” said Ogle.

Ogle told KFOR, they expect to fix all damage before school starts back up again.

OG&E also provides extra information for customers:

Downed power lines may still be energized and should be considered hazardous. Please stay away from them and anything they are touching. And please do not drive over a downed power line.

Report a downed power line by calling 800-552-6870.

As we work to restore power, it may be necessary to gain access to your property. Please ensure our crews have access and that you secure any animals.

As we clear tree limbs that are interfering with power lines, vegetation crews will take tree and brush debris from the customer’s yard to the curb but will not remove this debris. The disposal of debris due to storms is the customer’s responsibility. Your city may have a plan.

Customers need to ensure their homes and businesses can accept power. Customers may need a certified electrician to make repairs to a damaged weather head, meter base or service cable if they sustained damage.

We also ask that the public avoid areas impacted by the storms so that our crews can work safely and quickly to restore power to customers who are without service.

Please do not approach crews and utility vehicles in your neighborhood. Doing so could jeopardize their safety and could delay the restoration process.

OG&E customers can quickly report and monitor outages:

Use our free mobile app to submit a report (available on iOS and Android)

Submit a report online at OGE.com/outages

Text OUT to 32001 if signed up for myOGEalerts

Call 405-272-9595 (OKC metro) or 800-552-6870 (all other areas)

Customers impacted by weather-related outages can view updates by visiting OG&E’s Storm Center at oge.com/stormcenter.