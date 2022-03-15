UPDATE: An Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office official said that a person did not die after being struck by a vehicle in the area of SE 15th and Dobbs in Oklahoma County at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Sheriff’s Office officials initially told KFOR that the person had died.

Information has not been provided on the victim’s condition.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – A person in Oklahoma County died after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday.

An Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office official confirmed the person – an adult who has not yet been identified – died after being hit by a vehicle in the area of SE 15th and Dobbs at around 12:30 p.m.

Information was not provided on whether the vehicle remained at the scene.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.