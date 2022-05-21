EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A motorcycle rider died after colliding with a vehicle in Edmond Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred on the southbound Broadway Extension at 33rd Street.

The deadly accident involved a motorcycle and an unspecified vehicle.

An Edmond Police Department official confirmed that the person riding the motorcycle died in the crash.

No further details are available at this time.

Officials advise motorists traveling south on the Broadway Extension in Edmond to take an alternate route.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.