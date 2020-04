Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MIDWEST CITY (KFOR) – Interstate 40 West in Midwest City is currently closed following a motorcycle crash that resulted in the death of an individual.

The crash occurred on I-40 Friday afternoon in an area with an overhead bridge and near the Town Center.

Further details on the fatal crash have not been provided.

