WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – One person is dead after a vehicle crash in Wagoner County.

The crash occurred at 10:26 a.m. Thursday on East 51st Street at South 241st East Avenue, about a mile east of Broken Arrow, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The person who died in the crash has not yet been identified, OHP officials said.

The victim was driving a black Jeep.

A 17-year-old male was driving a gray 2006 Mercedes Benz east on East 51st Street and did not stop at a stop sign. The Mercedes collided with the Jeep, which was going south on South 241st East Avenue, OHP officials said.

The driver of the Jeep died at the scene.

The driver of the Mercedes was treated for minor injuries at Saint Francis Hospital South and later released. His 16-year-old male passenger refused treatment at the scene.

“Failed to stop at a stop sign” is listed as the cause of the collision.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.