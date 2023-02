OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- One person was found with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City.

A man walking by found the victim with multiple gun shot wounds and called the police, said an OKCPD public information officer. The person was found near West I-240 Service Road.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as we find out more information.