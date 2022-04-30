OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for a driver who struck a person in a convenience store parking lot Saturday afternoon.

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at a convenience store in the area of SW 59 and S Blackwelder.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official did not have information on the victim’s condition, but said the suspect was driving a silver vehicle.

No further information was provided.

Please call Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000 if you have information on the incident.