Person of interest in Chickasha double homicide of mother, unborn child arrested by U.S. Marshals

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – The person of interest in the Chickasha double homicide of a mother and her unborn child was arrested Tuesday by U.S. Marshals.

Kenneth Lee Johnson was arrested on a Comanche County warrant for suspicion of possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction, according to a Chickasha Police Department news release.

Johnson is a person of interest in the Nov. 30 double homicide of 37-year-old Ashley Cannon and her unborn daughter, Nala, who was due three weeks from the date they were killed.

Cannon was found dead inside her apartment.

“Officers responded to a call of a possible death. When officers arrived on scene, they were made aware of two small children who ran to the neighbors’ house and told the neighbor that they thought their mom was dead,” Detective Lauren Jewell previously told KFOR.

The neighbor went to the apartment and found Cannon dead.

The person of interest is believed to be the unborn baby’s father, Jewell previously told KFOR.

“Due to the situation with the baby, we believe that the person of interest is married and so that was not very spoken of,” Jewell said.

The double homicide remains under investigation. Investigators are currently not releasing further details.