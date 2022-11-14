OKMULGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A man who is a person of interest in the deaths of four Oklahoma men was extradited back to the Sooner State.

Joseph Kennedy, 67, was arrested last month in Daytona Beach Shores after police alleged he was driving a car reported stolen out of Oklahoma.

Police later learned Kennedy was wanted for questioning in connection to the missing men’s murders.

32-year-old Mark Chastain, 30-year-old Billy Chastain, 32-year-old Mike Sparks, and 29-year-old Alex Stevens were reported missing after disappearing on Oct. 9. They were last seen riding bikes together.

Their dismembered bodies were found on Oct. 14 in the Deep Fork River in Okmulgee.

(left to right): Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Alex Stephens and Mike Sparks (Okmulgee PD)

Police determined that Kennedy was a person of interest in the deaths of the men, but soon realized that he left the area.

After Florida declined to press charges against Kennedy, he was brought back to Oklahoma and booked into the Moore Detention Center in Okmulgee County.

He was charged for violating the terms of his probation for a 2012 assault and battery case. However, he has not been charged with any crime related to the men’s deaths.