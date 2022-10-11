YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Yukon Police Department is hoping to interview a person of interest in a Monday evening shooting that injured one.

Officers were called to the Preston Park neighborhood just after 8:30 p.m. on a shooting.

Upon arrival, police discovered one adult male who had been shot. He was transported to a

hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

“The Yukon Police are interviewing witnesses and are seeking to interview a person of interest who was involved in this shooting,” said Deputy Chief John Brown.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Yukon Police Department at 405-350-2553.