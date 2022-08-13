A person was shot in the chest in Oklahoma City. Image KFOR

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, a person was shot in the chest and a vehicle crashed near OU Med.

It is unknown if the shooting and car crash are connected.

The incident happened near the 800 block of NE 13th Street. The cause of the gunshot wound is unknown and self infliction is a possibility, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department official.

Police arrived on seen and the victim was taken to OU Med. The victim’s condition is unknown and police are still investigating.